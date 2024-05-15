AIIMS Kalyani: Junior doctor accuses senior of sexual harassment

In a social media post circulating widely, a Junior Resident at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Kalyani, West Bengal, has alleged being sexually harassed by a Senior Resident doctor.

This revelation also prompted the National President of the United Doctors Front Association, Dr Lakshya Mittal and Right To Information (RTI) activist Dr Vishnu Rajgadia, to file an RTI request today, May 15, seeking details regarding the case of sexual harassment.

The victim, who is in the Department of Community and Family Medicine, took to a public post to demand action against the perpetrator after the institution failed to address the issue adequately.

Notably, she disclosed that another senior resident had lodged a similar complaint against the accused.

Her post quickly gained traction, drawing widespread support from both within and outside the medical community.

Finally, on May 15, in a subsequent post, the junior doctor announced that the accused would be resigning from his post at the hospital tomorrow, as promised. She also highlighted the disheartening nature of such sexual harassment proceedings and lamented "I am a little disheartened that I had to go public with this for the proceedings to take place faster." .

Furthermore, she expressed concerns regarding the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) procedure, noting that it is lengthy and not very victim-friendly. "The timeline and process for obtaining justice through the ICC is long and cumbersome for the victim. Nevertheless, I will be thankful to my institution if they take prompt actions as promised," she concludes.