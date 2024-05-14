NEET aspirant missing from Kota located in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar

A 19-year-old National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant reported missing from his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kota has been located in Uttar Pradesh, as confirmed by Kota police today, Tuesday, May 14.



Aman Kumar Singh, hailing from Bihar, disappeared from his PG in Kota's Swarn Vihar colony on the intervening night of May 11 and 12, according to the police.

Swift action by Kota police

According to a PTI report, the Kota police acted swiftly and used technical means and inquiries to track Singh's location when it was found that he was in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, stated Kota City Superintendent of Police (SP) Amrita Duhan.



The local police were promptly informed, leading to successfully locating the missing teenager on Monday night, May 13.



Promptly, a Kota police team was dispatched to Kushinagar, Duhan added.



Missing boy will be brought back to Kota

According to Kunhari Circle Inspector Arvind Bhardwaj, the boy was traced on Monday night and is now being brought back to Kota by city police.



Authorities believe that the student willingly travelled to the location.



According to the PTI report, Aman had been diligently preparing for the NEET entrance exam in Kota for two years. Before his disappearance, he left a note expressing his disappointment with his exam performance and his doubts about his ability to crack the exam.



Hoax information given by student

CCTV footage showed Aman leaving Kota Railway Station in the company of another individual before boarding a train, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Soni.



In his note, the boy had asked readers to look for him near Kota Barrage near the Chambal River, although police were unable to locate him there.



Police suspect the note was deliberately left to mislead both police and family members.



Another student remains untraced

Meanwhile, another case of a missing student surfaced on May 6, involving 19-year-old Rajasthan native, Rajendra Prasad Meena.



Meena had sent a text message to his parents saying that he did not wish to study more and was leaving home for five years with just Rupees 8,000 in hand.



Efforts to trace Meena remain ongoing, reported PTI.