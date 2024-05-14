Case registered against music teacher in Gujarat for molesting two male students

A temporary music teacher in Gujarat's Jamnagar district is facing allegations of molesting two students, informed the district police today, Tuesday, May 13, reported PTI.



The incident reportedly took place at a school located in Balachadi village, as informed by an official, and a case has been registered against the perpetrator.



Accused temporarily hired as bandmaster

The accused, who was a 'bandmaster' from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was hired by the school management for 15 days to teach the students musical instruments, stated Inspector DL Zala of Jodia police station.



Zala further elaborated, that two male students, both 12 years old, reported to school authorities that the accused had inappropriately touched them during their scheduled music class.



Allegedly, the accused had warned the boys against disclosing the incident, threatening them with severe consequences if they did.



FIR filed against the molester

However, the students informed their parents and other teachers. Subsequently, the school principal approached Jodia police station, according to a PTI report.



"Following the principal's complaint, we have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Dangi under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with pertinent provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)," Zala stated.



As of now, the accused, who is presently in Jamnagar, is yet to be arrested, he added.