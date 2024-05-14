Adarsha Vidyalaya students in Assam shine in Class X Board exams

Assam's Education Minister Ranoj Pegu commended the students of Adarsha Vidyalayas (model schools) for their exceptional performance in the Class X Board exam results, reported IANS.



This year, students from 14 Adarsha Vidyalayas participated in the Class X Board examination.



244 out of 253 students passed

The education minister further revealed that out of the 253 students who appeared from these schools, an impressive 244 students successfully passed the examination, resulting in a pass percentage of 96.44%.



According to Ranoj Pegu, nine of these model schools achieved a perfect 100% pass percentage, indicating the high standards of education and academic excellence maintained by these institutions.



An Adarsh Vidyalaya student scored 98.2%

As per the IANS report, Shristi Shreyam, a student from Adarsha Vidyalaya in the Nalbari district, scored an overall score of 98.2%. Shreyam's exceptional performance included obtaining full marks in Assamese, Mathematics, and Social Science subjects.



Taking to social media, the education minister extended his heartfelt congratulations to both the students and faculty of Adarsha Vidyalayas in Assam for their remarkable achievements in the Class X Board results of 2024.



He wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the students and faculty of Adarsha Vidyalayas in Assam on their outstanding 10th Board results, 2024. With a 96.44 per cent passing rate and 100 per cent pass percentage in 9 Vidyalayas, your hard work and dedication have truly paid off."