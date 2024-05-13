Jaipur schools on alert after receiving bomb threat over email; police actively investigates

Police today, Monday, May 13, reported that certain schools in Jaipur received bomb threats via email in the morning, which caused alarm among students and parents, according to a report by PTI.



Authorities confirmed that no explosives or suspicious items have been discovered in these schools thus far. It may be noted that these threatening emails coincide with the 16th anniversary of the serial bomb blasts in Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur.



Hoax on a 16-year-old event?

Back in 2008, a series of explosions shook the city on this very day, resulting in 71 fatalities and injuring 180 people.



As per police reports, the first information report regarding the threat was first reported from a private school in Tilak Nagar, followed by notifications from various other schools across different localities, including Manak Chowk, Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Niwaru Road, Tonk Road, and Sanganer, among others.



Subsequently, as the threatening messages came to everyone's notice, students and staff members were promptly evacuated from the schools, reported PTI.



Police actively tracing the sender of the emails

The City Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph told PTI, "Several schools received threats via email that explosives were there in the schools. Checking in most of the schools has been completed and no explosive was found."



Police teams, and bomb and dog squads were rushed to these schools.



The Police Commissioner mentioned further that efforts were on to trace the sender of the emails.



Upon hearing news of the bomb threats, panicked parents hurried to the schools to collect their children. However, they were relieved when authorities assured them that the situation was under control and there was no cause for concern.