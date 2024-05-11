Uttar Pradesh: Minor raped by gov’t school teacher

A 14-year-old girl, who is a student at a government school in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly raped by a teacher, police said today, Saturday, May 11.



According to them, the victim, a Class VIII student, refused to attend school on Friday, May 10.



When her parents inquired further, she recounted the ordeal, PTI reports.



Her parents approached the police and filed a complaint against the teacher, according to police.



"A 14-year-old girl student of government middle primary school has accused a teacher of the school of raping her,” said additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh.

A case has been filed against the accused under sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.



Singh stated that efforts are on to apprehend the teacher.



Other cases

In another case from UP, police said today, May 11, that a minor girl was tied and gang-raped by two youngsters, and thrown under a moving bus. Police add that the victim has been rescued, and an investigation to nab the perpetrators is underway.



On May 8, five men were arrested by the police in Odisha for gang-raping a Class XII student in Berhampur. The victim, who had gone to her friend’s home, was allegedly drugged by the men before being raped by them. The perpetrators have been booked under the Prevention of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.