NSDC, IIT Guwahati launch Daksh Gurukul Skill Academy to train youth in new-age skills

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, launched the Daksh Gurukul Skill Academy to provide credit-linked programmes in new-age skills to the youth, stated a press release from NSDC.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr B Kalyan Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Government of Assam, said, “Transformative programmes offered under Daksh Gurukul-IIT Guwahati holds immense potential in democratising the excellence of IIT education for masses and equipping them with the necessary skills in today’s evolving job market. The credit linkage flexibility of these programmes ensures that every student's learning is duly recognised, without imposing any extra burden. I am certain that the partnership will benefit the students of Assam immensely setting a precedence for smooth nationwide adoption of National Education Policy (NEP).”

The event was graced by Dr B Kalyan Chaudhary, Principal Secretary, Skill Development, Government of Assam; Prof Rajeev Ahuja (Director, IIT Guwahati) and Prof Gaurav Trivedi (Associate Dean - Faculty Affairs, Coordinator - Daksh Gurukul - IIT Guwahati).

The academy was launched formally during a roundtable discussion on Capacity building for the adoption of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and National Credit Framework organised at IIT Guwahati and moderated by NSDC.

The discussion centred on the comprehensive approach of empowering students with new-age employability skills by seamlessly integrating credits into mainstream degrees through credit transfer facilitated by the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) under the National Credit Framework (NCrF).