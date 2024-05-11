IIM Rohtak holds its own IPMAT for IPM course. Director Prof Dheeraj Sharma shares exam tips, course details

The Indian Institute of Management in Rohtak, Haryana, conducts its own the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) for admission into their Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) programme.

Prof Dheeraj P Sharma, Director, IIM Rohtak, explains why they choose to do so and how this offers them a leverage. In his own words, "...the IPMAT by IIM Rohtak is rooted in providing a robust evaluation process that aligns with the unique aspects of their programme".

Also, did you know? This year, the first IPM batch graduated from this prestigious IIM. The students have had the opportunity to interact with 237 recruiters from different industries. So placement-wise as well, the IPM offered by IIM Rohtak is a winner.

What else makes IPM at IIM Rohtak unique? What about tips to crack the IPMAT exam? Prof Sharma shares it all.

Excerpts from our conversation:

One of the features of the Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) is its transition from a Bachelor in Business Administration (BBA) to a Master in Business Administration (MBA). Besides this, could you disclose other special features which make the programme one-of-a-kind at IIM Rohtak?

The IPM programme at IIM Rohtak distinguishes itself through several unique features.

It offers an integrated five-year programme, eliminating the need for a separate application process for postgraduate programmes after completing undergraduate studies. This early exposure to management education sets a strong foundation for students, preparing them for future leadership roles.

The curriculum fosters holistic development, combining academic courses with extracurricular activities, leadership programmes, internships, and social initiatives.

Moreover, strong industry ties provide students with valuable industry exposure through internships, live projects, guest lectures, and networking events, bridging the gap between academia and the corporate world.

Further, to prepare students for success on a global scale, the programme includes instruction in various foreign languages such as Arabic, French, and Mandarin.

Additionally, robust career support services, including counselling, resume workshops, interview preparation, and placement assistance, ensure students are well-equipped for successful career paths.

These structured features collectively make the IPM program at IIM Rohtak a comprehensive and impactful educational experience for aspiring management professionals.

IPMAT is conducted by IIM Rohtak separately. Could you please elucidate on why a separate test while IIM Indore already conducts an IPMAT test?

The decision for IIM Rohtak to conduct a separate IPMAT test, distinct from others, stems from several essential considerations.

Firstly, many IIMs choose to administer their own nationwide tests for the IPM programme, allowing them to tailor the evaluation process to their specific programme requirements.

In the case of IIM Rohtak, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) conducts these tests with professionalism across approximately 50 centres in India, ensuring a standardised and fair assessment process. This separate test approach aligns with the belief that students should have diverse opportunities to enter an IIM at the undergraduate (UG) level.

Moreover, IIM Rohtak's IPMAT offers a unique proposition with its BBA+MBA programme and allows students the flexibility to exit after completing their bachelor's degree if they choose to do so, which aligns with the principles outlined in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It may be noted that many institutes offer BA+MBA as an integrated programme and offer distinct exit and progression options.

The IPMAT conducted by IIM Rohtak for BBA+MBA is widely recognised for its rigour, reflecting the demanding nature of undergraduate management education.

Consequently, the institute significantly emphasises evaluating applicants comprehensively, considering factors beyond academic achievements. This approach acknowledges that management education necessitates diverse skills, including analytical thinking, effective communication, and leadership qualities.

Overall, the IPMAT by IIM Rohtak is rooted in providing a robust evaluation process that aligns with the unique aspects of their programme and the broader objectives of quality education outlined in national policies.

What are the top five tips to keep in mind while preparing for this particular entrance exam?

Understand the exam pattern and syllabus: Begin by thoroughly understanding the IPMAT exam pattern, marking scheme, and syllabus. A large amount of resources are available freely online. This knowledge will guide your preparation, allowing you to prioritise areas like Verbal Ability, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability, which are crucial for success in IPMAT.

Create a structured study plan: Develop a well-structured study plan that allocates sufficient time for each exam section. Break down your preparation into manageable tasks, set realistic goals, and include practice tests, mock exams, and regular revisions to track your progress and identify improvement areas.

Regular and strategic practice: Develop stamina but increase the length of average sitting. Dedicate ample time to practice questions and complete sample papers to enhance speed and accuracy. Focus on effective time management techniques, prioritise more straightforward questions, and avoid overanalysing complex ones to reduce stress and improve performance.

Address weaknesses: Identify and work on areas where you may be lacking, such as language skills, logical thinking, or mathematical aptitude. Invest extra effort in focused practice and study to improve these skills, contributing significantly to your overall performance in IPMAT.

Maintain composure and confidence: Cultivate a positive mindset and practice deep breathing exercises, meditation, or visualisation techniques to stay calm during high-pressure situations like exams. Trust in your preparation, believe in your abilities, and maintain a clear focus to enhance your performance on exam day.

There is great emphasis on practical learning in today’s day and age. Could you introduce us to the practical aspects of this five-year course?

The IPM programme at IIM Rohtak emphasises practical learning, providing students with valuable hands-on experience throughout the five-year course.

Unlike the PGP programme, which offers a Summer Internship only at the end of first year, IPM students engage in continuous practical learning experiences. Students do three internships as part of their BBA:

- Social Internship in first year

- Industry Project in the second year

- Business Internship in the third year

These experiences are integrated into the curriculum, offering substantial academic value and industry exposure.

Students are also encouraged to participate in Live Projects with start-ups and companies alongside their academic studies. These Live Projects provide students with real-world industry experience, enhancing their practical knowledge and skills.

Furthermore, the institute incorporates case-based pedagogy in the final years of the IPM programme, allowing students to apply theoretical concepts to real-world scenarios and develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities.

What kind of placement opportunities can students expect after completing this course?

After completing their BBA, students transition into the MBA batch and become part of the prestigious PGP programme. This year, the first IPM batch (IPM01) graduated, and they have had the opportunity to interact with 237 recruiters from different industries.

The highest salary package offered was 48.25 LPA, with an average of 19.27 LPA. The students received over 40 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) from various industries, including Sales and Marketing, Information Technology (IT), Operations, Product Management, Consulting, Finance, General Management, and Human Resources (HR).

Therefore, students can anticipate job opportunities like those enrolling in the PGP programme. IPM students transitioning into the MBA programme is smooth as the strong PGP culture inculcated by the present student body allows for deep-rooted entrenchment with programme, institution, and industry.

What about the network students are exposed to?

One aspect worth highlighting is the network and alumni support students can expect from IIM Rohtak. The institute has a robust alumni network and actively engages with current students through mentorship programmes, networking events, and industry connections.

This network can be invaluable for students seeking internships, job placements, or guidance on career paths.

Additionally, the institute often organises guest lectures, workshops, and seminars featuring prominent industry leaders, providing students with insights into current industry trends and best practices. These extracurricular activities complement the academic curriculum and help students develop a well-rounded skill set that recruiters highly value.

IPM @ IIM Rohtak

Launched: 2019

Eligibility: Min 60% in Class X/SSC and XII/HSC or equivalent examinations

Exam date: May 18, 9 am onwards

Intake Seats: 165

Exam Sections: Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, Verbal Ability. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Personal Interviews (PI)