Employees resisting return-to-office policies, says Gartner report

The majority of corporations globally are implementing return-to-office (RTO) policies, yet employee resistance persists, with one in every three executives who are given an RTO mandate stating that they would leave their current jobs as a result.



Gartner is an American technological research and consulting firm.



According to a Gartner analysis, mandating employees' return to work has a substantial impact on attracting and retaining talent, PTI reports.



Although 58 per cent of executives believed their organisation had a solid ground for the RTO decision, many senior leaders were hesitant to return to work, according to Caroline Ogawa, Director of Gartner HR practice.

Another recent poll by the market research organisation indicated that 63 per cent of respondents had higher expectations for employees spending days in the office.



Mistrust between employees and employers, employee burnout and disengagement, and fiercer competition in the labour market have all made it more difficult to retain essential talent, according to the research.

Caitlin Duffy, Senior Director, of Gartner HR practice, stated that organisations that require employees to attend to work are likely to weaken their leadership bench and complicate succession planning.