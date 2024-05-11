Bundi, Rajasthan: Toddler among three killed in roof collapse

The roof of a two-story house collapsed in Bundi, Rajasthan, killing three people, including a toddler and her mother, police said today, Saturday, May 11.

According to a report by PTI, those deceased were Babulal Gurjar (45), Karmabai Gurjar (30), and her four-year-old daughter Divya.

According to Dablana Circle Inspector Manoj Singh Sikarwal, the event occurred at Prabhulal Gurjar's house at 1.30 am on Saturday, May 11, while his family was asleep on the porch.

The veranda's stone slab roof collapsed on the people sleeping beneath it after lightning struck the house, killing three and injuring many more, according to the officer.

Following a post-mortem, the bodies were returned to family members later this morning.



According to authorities, two of the injured have been discharged from the hospital, while one woman is still being treated.

