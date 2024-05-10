Two teenagers stabbed to death in Delhi

Police in Delhi's Sangam Vihar area reported today, Friday, May 10 that two teenagers were stabbed to death and another was injured after a minor disagreement with a group of boys.

Two of the accused have been apprehended, and a manhunt is underway for the remaining suspect. The crime was reported to Tigri police station on Wednesday, May 8.



"The police reached the spot where one Firoz, a resident of Sangam Vihar, was found lying dead on the road in a pool of blood. Two others who got stabbed were rushed to AIIMS and Majeedia Hospital, respectively. Later on, one of the injured identified as Asif died during the treatment at AIIMS," said a senior police officer.



During the investigation, it was discovered that while four to five people were standing at C-Block in Sangam Vihar, a group of seven boys approached and began stabbing them before fleeing the scene, according to an IANS report.



"Two accused identified as Farid a.k.a Aman and Abhishek a.k.a Babu, have been nabbed," said the officer.



On interrogation, the duo revealed that they all reside in the same locality at C & B Block, Sangam Vihar, and all are school dropouts.



"Further, they said on Tuesday (May 7), Firoz had a minor tussle with one of the boys. Seeking revenge, the boy along with some of their fellows came and stabbed the above-mentioned three persons," said the police