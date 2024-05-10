NEET aspirant beaten to death by female friend's family in Rajasthan

According to police, today, Friday, May 10, a 17-year-old aspirant of the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) in Rajasthan's Nagaur district was fatally attacked by the family of a girl whom he met online.

The girl's family reportedly caught the boy and girl in an agricultural field on Wednesday, May 8, after they had gone to meet in the girl's village, which is under the jurisdiction of the Merta City police station in Rajasthan, reports PTI.

Deputy Superintendent (SP) of Police Pintu Kumar claimed that the youngster had been severely beaten and was subsequently taken to a hospital by the girl's family, but by that time, he had passed away.

The boy was residing in Kota and getting ready for the medical entrance exam. He was originally from Bihar. According to the police, he communicated with the girl via Facebook at some point.



He arrived in Nagaur on Tuesday, May 7, and spent the night there. Police say that he travelled to Merta City the following morning to meet the girl.

According to the Deputy SP, family members received the remains following the postmortem.



In connection with the murder complaint filed by the victim's father Umesh, the girl's father Ramesh, his brother Ramakishan, and friend Vikas have been placed under custody.