KMC Manipal students urge HC for urgent hearing of compulsory rural bond service case

"We are trying to get our case listed for Tuesday, May 14," a student of the Kasturba Medical College (KMC), on the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive.

To recall, MBBS students from the 2018 batch at KMC Manipal approached the Karnataka High Court against the state authorities for imposing a compulsory rural bond service on the students.

The case was earlier listed for May 9, however, the vacation bench of the Karnataka High Court said it was not an urgent matter and said the regular bench could hear it, the student added.

The students from the 2018 batch of MBBS at KMC Manipal allege that they were not informed about the bond at the time of admission to the MBBS course.

But now students are being asked to sign an affidavit to undertake compulsory rural service for one year and to submit a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to obtain their permanent registration with the Karnataka Medical Council.



According to this affidavit, the students must serve in a government institute for one year. If they choose not to discharge their obligation of compulsory rural service, they would have to pay a penalty of Rs 15 to Rs 30 lakh to the government. Students allege that the bond is being illegally imposed.





Case hearing

"The case was initially listed for the first time on May 7 but was postponed to May 9 due to heavy caseload. On May 9, the vacation bench judge said it was not an urgent matter. Therefore, a regular bench can hear it," the student said, dismayed that the matter was termed 'not urgent'.

"Indeed, this matter needs speedy action! It's already been two months. Posts for Registered Medical Officier (RMO) are open for MBBS students. Even though we are eligible, we are unable to apply for these posts due to the lack of permanent registration," the student said.