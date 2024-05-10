Delhi: Man held for kidnap and sexual assault of minor

An eight-year-old child was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a 28-year-old man in South Delhi, police informed today, Friday, May 10. The accused has been arrested.



The offender was identified as Arjun, also known as Umar, a resident of Andheria Modh in the Mehrauli region, as per an IANS report.



Police say that on May 6, around 3 pm, the Kotla Mubarakpur police station received a police control room (PCR) call about the kidnapping of an eight-year-old child.



When police arrived at Uday Chand Marg, the complainant, the missing girl's father and a Wazir Nagar resident, told them that an unknown person had taken his daughter.



The police team assigned to solve the case began the investigation by analysing CCTV footage from the scene to gather crucial hints. In one of the videos, a suspect was seen roaming around the area under suspicious circumstances.



“Multiple CCTV cameras in the area of Bapu Park, Uday Chand Marg, Kotla Mubarakpur, Gurudwara Road, South Ex-1, Pilanji Village, and other places were checked in reverse order to trace from where the accused had reached the place of occurrence,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan.



It was revealed that the accused came from the South Ex-1 Bus Stop and he had also taken the little girl in the same direction.



“Thereafter, one team was sent to ISBT Kashmere Gate to check the CCTV cameras installed on the buses as the main centre for CCTV cameras in buses is situated at ISBT. On checking the CCTV footage, it was revealed that the accused person disembarked from a DTC bus at South Extension Part-I and boarded the bus at Safdarjung Hospital bus stop,” said the DCP.



In Andheria Modh, Arjun was eventually taken out of the jhuggi (a house usually made of mud and sheets of iron) he was residing in, and the young girl was also saved.

The accused revealed during questioning that he made little glass toys and had travelled to Kotla to gather a few materials. He saw the girl playing there and brought her to his jhuggi in Andheria Modh.