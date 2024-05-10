CAT score 99.32, XAT score 99.98! BJP leader Annamalai's stellar (and viral) academic journey

MBA to UPSC

Further, when asked about the shift from management studies to Civil Services, Annamalai said there are two important reasons behind his decision to enter Civil Services and politics. "The Mumbai attack of November 26, 2008. My first year of Master of Business Administration (MBA). It was very bad and it was very insulting for me as a person. That was maybe the small catalyst which was pushing me towards pursuing Civil Services and bringing in change," he said, adding that another aspect is the internship he pursued during his MBA days.



To recall, ten terrorists from Pakistan carried out attacks in multiple locations in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group from Pakistan carried out an indiscriminate attack that resulted in the death of 166 persons and over 300 were injured.



"Also, my internship happened, I was one of the very few people in those days to intern with a political party," he added, saying he interned with Indian actor and former leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Vijayakanth's party. Although this internship was purely professional-based, he understood that politics wouldn't suit him.

He continued to disclose that he interned in 2009, the same year he attempted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) prelims followed by Mains in 2010 and continued his service.

"If Modi ji wouldn't have been in politics, I would have continued with my Civil Services or would have started my own NGO (non-government organisation)," he said.

