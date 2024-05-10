Bareilly, UP: 15-year-old found dead on rail tracks, parents allege she was pushed before train

Police are looking for a 22-year-old man after the parents of a teenaged girl alleged that he raped her and pushed her before a train in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after months of harassment, stated a report by PTI.

The mother of the 15-year-old girl, whose body was found on the railway tracks on Wednesday, May 8, also alleged that the man had made her convert to Islam a month back.

Members of local right-wing Hindu groups staged a protest against the incident outside the police station on Wednesday and Thursday, May 8 and 9.

According to the mother's complaint to the police, Fariyad (22), who was from the same locality as them, was harassing her daughter for the last seven months.

The daughter told her mother a month back that Fariyad had made her adopt Islam, as per the complaint.

"On Thursday, when my daughter was going to fill the form for her improvement exam of Class 12th, Fariyad took my daughter forcefully on a bike, raped her and pushed her before a moving train that resulted in her death," reads the FIR.

Based on the complaint, police lodged an FIR on Thursday against the man under sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Uttar Pradesh's Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

"The body has been sent for postmortem examination and investigations into the matter are underway. We are also making efforts to arrest the accused," Circle Officer (CO) Gaurav Singh said.