Pune: Female engineering student booked for clicking of girls' photos, sharing them with male friend

The Pune police have filed a case against a female engineering student in the city for allegedly photographing girls in her hostel and sharing them with a male acquaintance, an official said today, Thursday, May 9.



The girl and her male friend have been charged with voyeurism, according to an official.



According to the official, the accused girl is a second-year student at a well-known college in Pune's Shivajinagar district who stays in the dormitory, PTI reports.



The college had received reports about the girl taking images of her dormitory roommates and exchanging them with a male acquaintance outside campus, he said. Eventually, an internal investigation was conducted and a complaint was filed with the police.

“We went through some of the photos and found that they were not obscene. But they were shared without the knowledge of her roommates,” said the official from Shivajinagar police station.



A case has been registered against the girl student and her male friend for voyeurism under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, he added.