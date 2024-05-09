ICFAI Director conferred with 'CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing' Award by MIT ADT University

Sudhakar Rao, Director of Branding of the ICFAI Group, Hyderabad, was bestowed with the prestigious CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award at the MIT Art, Design & Technology (ADT) University in Pune on May 3.



According to a press statement issued by ICFAI, this honour was bestowed upon Rao in the form of a grand ceremony. MIT ADT University's Executive Director, Prof (Dr) Sunita M Karad presented the award, recognising Rao's exemplary achievements in the field of marketing.



While presenting the award to Rao, Prof (Dr) Karad announced the setup of the MIT ADTU Chairs initiative to honour exceptional individuals across various domains, including management, finance, human resource management, and marketing.



Introduced in the academic year 2023-24, these chairs serve to recognise and appreciate the remarkable contributions of industry veterans and academic luminaries in these fields, inspiring future generations, says the press statement.



The CK Prahalad Chair for Marketing Award was named after CK Prahlad, the renowned business strategist.



“I am truly privileged to be a recipient of the CK Prahalad Chair Award for Marketing for the year 2024. This recognition fills me with immense joy and pride, and I am truly elated to receive such a prestigious accolade,” Rao said, on receiving the award.



He added that the accolade serves as a motivator to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence in his work, the press statement says.