Dr Kiran Bedi inaugurates Kiran Bedi Hall, embraces role as Emeritus Professor of Law at Woxsen University

Woxsen University hosted Dr Kiran Bedi, India's first woman Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, at the special edition of The Future You Talks on Tuesday, May 7, stated a report by ANI.

The university honoured Dr Bedi with the title of Emeritus Professor of Law, in recognition of her celebrated service, safeguarding the law of the land in both her roles. The visit also commemorated the inauguration of the Kiran Bedi Hall at the University, marking a significant moment in honouring her legacy.

Dr Kiran Bedi delivered a captivating keynote address on Women in Leadership: Breaking Barriers and Glass Ceiling, followed by a fireside chat.

Drawing from her illustrious career and experiences, Dr Bedi shed light on the challenges faced by women in leadership roles, sparking conversations on the role of women in shaping a progressive society. She remarked, "Real change will occur when powerful women become less of an exception. This is why I challenge myself daily to step out of my comfort zone and not be an exception. It's heartening to recall that when I joined the Police Academy in 1975, I was the only woman among over 80 men in the batch. Today, one-third of the batches consist of women, which is why I frequently visit the National Police Academy in Hyderabad."

Expressing her appreciation towards Woxsen University, Dr Kiran Bedi, India's first woman IPS officer and Former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, stated, "My discussions with Woxsen's Founder and Chancellor, Praveen Pula, have enlightened me about the institution's rich history and his visionary mission, which assures me that we will fulfil this vision soon. Now is the opportune moment for Indians to magnify their societal contributions, aligning personal endeavours with the collective greater good."

Dr Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, Vice-President, Woxsen University, said, "At Woxsen University, we are truly honoured to welcome Dr Kiran Bedi and pay homage to her legacy and contributions to society."

"It is an honour of a lifetime to host Dr Kiran Bedi at Woxsen University campus and engage in a fireside chat with such a stalwart of national repute, as part of our #FutureYou Talks series," said Chahat Mishra, Head, International Relations and Strategic Development.