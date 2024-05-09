Looking for admissions to IISERs through IAT 2024? Registration closes on May 13!

Online registration for the admissions to Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2024 will close on May 13, 2024, with the entrance test scheduled for June 9, 2024, as per a press release put out by the institute.

Prospective candidates seeking admission to the five-year Bachelor of Science - Master of Science (BS-MS) (dual degree) and four-year BS degree programmes at IISERs in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, and Tirupati are encouraged to register for the IAT 2024 by visiting the official website: iiseradmission.in

This time only IAT 2024 scores will be considered for admissions to IISERs.

Candidates are required to follow these steps to apply for IAT 2024:

· Step 1: Visit the IISER Admissions 2024 website: https://iiseradmission.in/

· Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Apply for IAT-2024’

· Step 3: On the next page, register to receive a user ID and password

· Step 4: After successful registration, complete the application form by uploading the necessary documents and making the appropriate payment.

Candidates must provide all details correctly and carefully as a few details cannot be changed once the application form is submitted.

A helpdesk has been established at the IAT 2024 headquarters at IISER Bhopal (Tel: +91 755 269 1798, between 2 pm to 5 pm on weekdays; email: askjac2024@iiserb.ac.in) to assist candidates during the entire IAT 2024 admissions process.

Renowned for their cutting-edge research facilities, interdisciplinary approach to education, modern pedagogy, and world-class faculty, the IISERs attract applicants who have passed the Class XII or equivalent examination in the Science stream in 2022, 2023, or 2024, with a minimum of 60% marks.

For candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Person with Disability (PwD) categories, the minimum score requirement is 55% to apply for IAT 2024.