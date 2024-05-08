“Viksit Bharat programme at DU a BJP propaganda tool”, says DU Academic Council member

Dr Maya John, a member of the Academic Council (AC) of Delhi University (DU), issued a statement today, Wednesday, May 8, raising concerns regarding the nature of the Viksit Bharat programme being organised by universities. She states, "The Viksit Bharat programs being organised across universities represent the misuse of educational institutions by the ruling party for its political propaganda."

One of the focal points of concern outlined in the statement is the Viksit Bharat Run, which DU planned in collaboration with the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Club. Dr John expressed apprehension about this club, stating that little is known about it apart from its sudden emergence to propagate the vision of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The involvement of a BJP member, Kuljeet Chahal, who is also a member of the New Delhi Municipal Council, in a meeting held for the preparation of the programme further raised eyebrows.

Chahal's association with the Namo App, a personal app of the Prime Minister used to share his activities, added to concerns about the political nature of the event.

"It is amply clear as to the political nature of the program as a BJP member, who has nothing to do with the program since it is not being organized in his constituency, is actually overseeing the preparation for the programme," writes Dr John.

Additionally, the professor also points out how posters bearing the photograph of the Prime Minister are being used for the event.

With the General Elections 2024 underway, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is in effect, prohibiting the mixing of official work with campaigning or electioneering activities.

Dr John pointed out that organising an event around a BJP initiative during this period could be seen as DU aligning itself with political propaganda, contrary to the neutrality expected from a public-funded university.

"It is shocking and shameful that DU students are being part of the propaganda arm of a political party, and that a public-funded university which should be neutral and autonomous is serving as its handy tool," the statement concluded.