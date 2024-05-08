UPSC IFoS results 2023: Female candidate tops exam; 147 candidates qualify

The Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Examination 2023 results were declared today, Wednesday, May 8, and as many as 147 candidates qualified for exam, reports PTI.

According to a statement released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), of the selected candidates, 43 are from the General category, 20 are from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 51 are from Other Backward Class (OBC), 22 are from Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 11 from Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Centre had reported 150 vacancies to be filled through the examination, states PTI.

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service examination held by the UPSC from November 26 to December 3, 2023, and the interviews for the personality test held from April 22 to May 1, 2024, 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service, it said.

Ritvika Pandey secured the top position in the examination, as confirmed by the UPSC. Following closely, Kale Pratiksha Nanasaheb and Swastic Yaduvanshi have achieved the second and third rank in the examination, respectively.

The candidature of 51 recommended candidates is provisional, the commission said, which has also shared their roll numbers for further verification, states PTI.

The UPSC added that candidates can get any information or clarification on their examination or recruitment during working days between 10 am and 5 pm in person or by calling 011-23385271/23381125. The UPSC also has a "facilitation counter" close to the examination hall building on its campus.

The result will also be available on the commission's website, that is, www.upsc.gov.in.

"However, marks of candidates shall be made available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result," the statement said, states PTI.