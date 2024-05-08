NEET-UG paper leak: Candidates storm social media; demand re-exam

After reports of a paper leak in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG), which was held on Sunday, May 5, the candidates have launched an X (formerly Twitter) campaign demanding a re-examination.

A huge number of social media posts flooded X today, Wednesday, May 8, as students demanded a re-exam to be conducted to ensure a level playing field for all candidates. Hashtags like #NEET_paper_leak and #RENEET went viral on the social media platform.

A netizen with username @SSinha48687, wrote, “Shocked and disheartened by the #NEET_PAPER_LEAK. This compromises the integrity and fairness of the entire process. We demand justice and a level playing field for all aspirants. It's only fair to #ReNeet and ensure a transparent re-examination.”

The issue was also highlighted by several activists on the social media platform.

Dr Vivek Pandey, a health activist wrote on social media platform X, “Paper was leaked one day before #NEETUG2024 exam. NTA must re-conduct NEET.”

Apart from the X storm, aspiring MBBS candidates are also planning to take a legal route against the paper leak, demanding the National Testing Agency (NTA) to reconduct the examination.

While NTA has refuted the allegations of a paper leak in NEET-UG 2024, there are several other discrepancies that came forward during the examination.

On Sunday, May 5, an MBBS student who was acting as a ‘proxy’ candidate in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for another aspirant in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai was detained in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district. Five other persons, including the NEET aspirant, were detained along with the MBBS student, who was identified as Abhishek Gupta.

In Patna, five people have been arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak based on the leads received from the Jharkhand Special Task Force (STF).

A few news reports and social media posts claim that a group of candidates had received the question paper one day before the exam was conducted.

The NEET-UG examination was conducted for over 24 lakh students this year on Sunday, May 5 in 571 cities across India and 14 cities abroad, at 4,750 centres.