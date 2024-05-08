MBOSE 2024 Class XII results: CM Sangma lauds students for good performance

Today, Wednesday, May 8, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared results for Class XII Board exams, stated an IANS report.

As per the report, the pass rate has considerably increased, according to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who praised the students for their excellent performance.

Taking to his X handle, Sangma wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to the students for clearing the MBoSE HSSLC (Science and Commerce) Stream. Pass percentage has significantly increased science is 85.24 per cent and commerce is 80.26 per cent. Wishing all the very best in their future endeavours."

The board declared the results for the Science and Commerce streams, along with vocational courses, states IANS.

As per IANS, students can now check the Meghalaya Board Class XII results on the board website, mbose.in and on megresults.nic.in.

“The Results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination, 2024 (HSSLC) of Science, Commerce and Vocational Streams, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 8th May, 2024 during office hours. The whole Result Booklet(s) can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in, There will be no display of results at MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong,” reads the message displayed on the MBOSE website, states the report.