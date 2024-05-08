GW University: Pro-Palestinian encampment cleared as protestors march to residence of varsity President

In the wee hours of Wednesday, May 8, police began to clear a Pro-Palestinian tent encampment at George Washington University in Washington, DC after dozens of protesters left the site and marched to President Ellen Granberg's home, reports AP.

“Officers gave their third and final warning to demonstrators to move at about 3:30 a.m., saying all who remained in U-Yard and the stretch of H Street in front of the plaza would be arrested,” according to GW Hatchet, the university's independent student-run newspaper.

University officials had warned in statements of possible suspensions for students engaging in protest activities on University Yard, states AP.

“While the university is committed to protecting students' rights to free expression, the encampment had evolved into an unlawful activity, with participants in direct violation of multiple university policies and city regulations,” the university said in a statement.

According to local media, a few protesters were pepper sprayed as police stopped them from entering the encampment and nearly 30 people had been arrested, according to community organisers, reports AP.

Dozens of protesters left the site and marched to President Ellen Granberg's home on Tuesday evening carrying signs that read, “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Rafah”. Police were called to maintain the crowd but no arrests were made.

This move comes just before Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD Chief Pamela Smith are scheduled to testify on Wednesday afternoon before the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability regarding the District's handling of the protest, reports AP.