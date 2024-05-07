Odisha: Awareness drive related to sexual assault, teenage pregnancy initiated in schools

The Government of Odisha recently conducted an awareness campaign in around 5,800 hostels, targeting over 2.5 lakh girls to educate them on ways to tackle possible sexual assault by relatives during summer vacation, reports PTI.

According to the report, the campaign, which started last week and ended on Monday, May 6, was undertaken in around 5,800 hostels, targeting over 2.5 lakh girls, most of whom left for home on Tuesday, May 7 for summer vacation.

"The drive was aimed at educating girls to remain alert and be cautious while visiting their homes after it was noticed that many girls faced sexual assault by close family and relatives during summer vacations, resulting in teenage pregnancies. Such incidents happen when parents remain outside for livelihood and the girls are left alone at home in a vulnerable state," the official said.

The campaign was conducted in hostels run by the ST and SC (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department.

The campaign was aimed at creating awareness among girls on how to protect themselves and understand the difference between 'good touch' and 'bad touch'. The initiative was launched under Mo Parikalpana to inform parents what they should do to safeguard their daughters when they are alone at home and also hear their issues.

Another official said that Mo Parikalpana is like a listening window to capture the voices from the ground so that the observations could lead to policy action, states the PTI report.

The department has also asked the sexual harassment committees in the hostels to remain alert regarding such complaints and cross-verify those, the official said.

The department had earlier trained hostel matrons and assistant superintendents to conduct counselling sessions on issues such as sexual harassment, child marriage, and teenage pregnancies.