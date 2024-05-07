Mobile phones banned during school hours for all employees in Rajasthan

The Joint Director of School Education in Kota has issued an order banning the use of mobile phones during school hours for all employees, stated a report by ANI.

According to the order, school employees were using their phones for personal purposes during school hours, which interfered with school activities.

The orders further warned that strict action would be taken against school staff if they were found using mobile phones for personal use during school hours.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar has also taken a strict stance on the complaints of teachers using cell phones during duty hours and leaving the premises.

The state education minister said that the order will help teachers focus on teaching instead of checking their mobile phones again and again.

The education minister has also banned teachers from taking time off for any religious prayer during school hours.

As per a PTI copy, the minister said, "No one will take the mobile phone inside the school. Even if they carry it by mistake then they will have to deposit it with the school principal."

"Mobile phones have become a disease. School teachers, be it male or female, they keep watching the stock market...don't know what things they keep seeing," he said.