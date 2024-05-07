Kerala: Father and sons die in car-ambulance crash

Today, Tuesday, May 7, a 54-year-old man and his two sons died in a collision between an ambulance and their car in Kunchathur near Manjeshwaram in this northern Kerala district, reports PTI.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as P Sivakumar and his sons Sarath (23) and Saurav (15) from Thrissur district, states the report.

The car was badly damaged in the collision, which happened at around 11 am and rescuers had to break the car to extricate the victims.

In addition to the deaths, three persons in the ambulance — Usha and Sivadas, and its driver — sustained injuries in the accident, reports PTI.

They have been transported to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment, police said, according to the PTI report.

The incident occurred as Usha was being transferred from a hospital in Kasaragod to a specialised facility in Mangaluru. Usha had been injured in a car accident in Chattanchal the day before.