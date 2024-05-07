HPBOSE results: 72 girls feature among the top 92 performers

The Class X Himachal Pradesh Board School Education (HPBOSE) results were declared today, Tuesday, May 7, reports PTI. According to the report, the girls have outshone boys yet again.

The overall pass percentage for the state stood at 74.61 per cent with 72 girls featuring among the top 92 performers, who secured the first ten ranks, states PTI.

The girls also outperformed the boys in Class XII HP Board exam results that were declared recently with as many as 30 securing the top 10 ranks among the 41 students.

A noteworthy fact is that 22 students from government schools made it to the top 92 compared to 70 from private schools, states PTI.

The top scorer in the state was Riddhima Sharma, who achieved an impressive 99.86% from a government school in Nadaun, Hamirpur district.

Following closely is Kritika Sharma from Newgal School in Bhawarna, Kangra, with 99.71 per cent, while Shivam Sharma (Bilaspur district), Adviti Tekta (Shimla district), and Rushil Sood (Kangra district) secured the third position with 99.57 per cent.

This year's exam took place in 2,258 locations in the state from March 2 to March 21 and 91,130 students appeared for it in total.

The results were declared 15 days ahead of the schedule, states PTI.

Hem Raj Bairwa, Chairman of the state board, said this year's timely declaration of results reflects the board's commitment to efficiency.

Further, to assist students, the board announced that certificates will be accessible via DigiLocker within 12 hours after the declaration of the result and detailed results can be viewed on the board's official website.