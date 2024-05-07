Delhi HC questions state gov't over delay in distribution of school books

Today, Tuesday, May 7, the Delhi High Court (HC) raised concerns over the delay in the distribution of books to students in government schools, reports PTI. The court observed that the first session of the academic year has almost gone by without books.

According to the PTI report, the court questioned the authorities over the delay as the government was spending money on the publication and distribution of books.

"Why is this happening? When you are spending the money, you are distributing the books, why should you distribute it late? Why can't it be done on time? What was the mistake this year that they were not distributed books on time," the bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora asked.

"The government is spending money on distribution, publication. What's the use of incurring the expenditure and yet we are not able to make use of it," it said.

Even as the court was told that there was a change in the syllabus of certain classes that led to the delay, the court remarked that "in private schools, teaching must be going on".

"The first session is virtually over, from April 1 to May 10. Students have virtually gone without books according to your own admission" the bench said.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation on the issue, states PTI.

During the hearing, a government official from Delhi gave the court the assurance that lessons were being taught in classrooms despite the delay in new book distribution because the schools were receiving old books.

The official said that funds have been sent to the planning wing of the department concerned for further disbursement to students of Classes IX to XII to purchase books.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner NGO Social Jurist, said several students from Classes I to XII were yet to receive the books or the funds to purchase the books and uniforms, states PTI.

The official stated that all classes were now undergoing the distribution process, adding that for Classes VI through Classes VIII, there was a change in the syllabus and therefore, printing was underway.

Additionally, the Delhi government counsel has provided an update on the six newly constructed school buildings with a total of 358 classrooms at Mukundpur, Bakhtawarpur, Lancer Road, Rani Bagh, Rohini and MS Punjab Khore, reports PTI.

According to the counsel, two buildings have already been put to use, and the process of shifting is currently underway for a third building. The remaining two buildings are expected to be completed by August 1, while the last building is scheduled for completion by October 1.

"The statement/undertaking given by the standing counsel is accepted by the court and the Director, Education, GNCTD, is held bound by the same," the court stated.

Observing that the infrastructure should be augmented, the court also asked authorities to use the now-vacated buildings as well by rebuilding new schools there, reports PTI.

In a status report submitted to the court, the Delhi government further guaranteed that it would make all necessary preparations for the purchase and delivery of dual desks to schools.

"The responding department has been upgrading and maintaining the basic amenities in its schools and will continue to make efforts to control the SCR (student classroom ratio) despite the various challenges on account of space crunch and high population density," it said.