CISCE teams up with Digilocker to announce board results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has teamed up with the DigiLocker platform to announce the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) examination results for 2024 digitally, reports ANI.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this initiative provides students with real-time access to their results, making it more convenient for them to access their marksheets and certificates through DigiLocker.

This year, 2,43,617 students appeared for the ICSE examinations, while 99,901 took the ISC exams. With over 3.43 lakh students now able to access their academic awards digitally, CISCE has ushered in a new era of convenience and efficiency in the education system, states the ANI report.

The ICSE 2024 saw an excellent overall pass percentage of 99.47%, with girls outperforming boys yet again. Similarly, in the ISC exams, 98.19% of students cleared the examinations, with girls maintaining a higher pass percentage than boys.

DigiLocker, a flagship platform under the Digital India initiative, has played a critical role in enabling this revolutionary step by providing a secure and eco-friendly solution for issuing and accessing academic credentials in digital format, states ANI.

According to the report, 2,42,328 students passed ICSE, with 98,088 clearing ISC examinations across India and abroad. Marksheets and certificates are instantly available on DigiLocker in digital format. Students can access their authentic digital documents anytime, anywhere, ensuring convenience and reliability.

Dr Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, announced the availability of examination results in real-time via DigiLocker and the CISCE website. He discussed the availability of academic awards on the DigiLocker platform.