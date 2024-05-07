Bengal recruitment scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order cancelling 25,753 school jobs

Today, Tuesday, May 7, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her relief and welcomed the Supreme Court (SC) order that stayed the Calcutta High Court (HC) verdict of cancelling more than 25,000 school jobs, reports PIT. Further she said that is “very happy and mentally relaxed” after getting justice in the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, May 7, stayed the Calcutta HC order invalidating the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff made by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in state-run and state-aided schools in relation to the ongoing recruitment scam, states PTI.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to continue with its investigation and probe, but also instructed them not to take any precipitate action like arresting a suspect during the investigation.

“I am really very happy and mentally relaxed on receipt of justice at the highest Court of the land. Congratulations to the entire teaching fraternity and my humble regards to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India,” Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X.

Speaking in a similar vein, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said truth has triumphed, states the PTI report.

“The Honorable Supreme Court has DEFUSED the BJP's ‘EXPLOSIVE' hurled last week to malign Bengal's image and destabilise the WB government. TRUTH HAS TRIUMPHED! We will continue to defy all odds and stand shoulder to shoulder with the people until our last breath,” he wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, SC termed the alleged scam as a "systemic fraud" and said the state authorities were duty-bound to maintain digitised records about the appointment of teachers and non-teaching staff, states PTI.

The top court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Calcutta HC's decision that invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and non-teaching staff.

The BJP, however, claimed that corruption in school recruitment in West Bengal has been proven in the court.

“The TMC is neck-deep in corruption in this scam. They cannot evade their responsibilities,” BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The TMC-led West Bengal government had challenged the Calcutta HC order, saying it cancelled the appointments "arbitrarily".