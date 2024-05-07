Ashoka University's student body demands divestment, severance of ties with Israel's Tel Aviv University

The Ashoka University Student Government, in continuum with the protests ongoing worldwide regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict, has forwarded a petition to the administration of Ashoka University, demanding divestment from the Israeli institution, Tel Aviv University.



Taking the notice to social media platform X on Monday, May 6, the student body wrote, "We demand that @AshokaUniv divest from @TelAvivUni due to their ongoing complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian People. We stand in solidarity with protesting groups around the world!

#Genocide_in_Gaza #FreePalestine #BDSMovement"



— (@ashokaunisg)



Given the prevailing situation of global politics, there is an uproar from the student community worldwide against the brutality of the Israeli government and military forces. The petition, too, voices this.



"As the Israeli military's brutality persists, the international community have raised in solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, an effort calling for the boycott of companies accused of being complicit in the occupation of Palestinian territory, the war on Gaza and violating international law," read the petition.



Alliance between Ashoka and Tel-Aviv University

The website of Ashoka University under the subsection of "International Partners" mentions that it has international collaborations with Tel Aviv University, where faculty visits for teaching, student-exchange programmes, research partnerships, short-term study opportunities, and other joint programmes are facilitated.



Why boycott Tel Aviv University?

The petition reasons why Tel Aviv University's actions are condemnable and should be denounced by the Ashoka University administration.



Reason 1: Tel Aviv's ties with the Israeli military and the support it imparts for the occupation of Palestinian territories have been questioned by the student body. It stated the involvement of the professors from the university in drafting the Israeli Occupation Force's (IOF) code of ethics providing legal defence to IOF members for war crimes and drafting agendas that dictate military operations.



Reason 2: Tel Aviv University is said to be suppressing talks around Palestine and conversations around the people and preventing any scholarly work on the subject.



Reason 3: The petition further mentions Tel Aviv's associations with weapon manufacturers Elbit Systems, Rafael, and IAI, where it receives funding, research grants, and other benefits from the partnerships. The university also partners with Israeli intelligence agencies named Shin Bet and Mossad.



Reason 4: As a university, Tel Aviv should uphold the sanctity of the place and respect academic freedom, social justice, and human rights. It adds that by maintaining ties with a university like Tel Aviv, Ashoka University is in violation



Reason 5: The student organisation further thinks that by maintaining its association with Tel Aviv University, it is not committing itself to ethical conduct and human rights.

Demands laid down

The Ashoka University Student Government calls for



- An immediate revocation of all existing academic and research collaborations.

- Ashoka University is to not enter into new agreements or partnerships with Tel Aviv University until it addresses the concerns raised by several human rights organisations.

- It should further ensure that the university's actions align with international standards of human rights and justice.



EdexLive contacted the president of the Ashoka University Student Government and is awaiting a comment.