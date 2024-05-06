Strides in education sector taking India closer to Viksit Bharat: VP Dhankhar

Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar today, Monday, May 6, said India has been the hub of knowledge and continuous strides in the education sector is taking the country closer to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, stated a report by PTI.

Dhankhar was addressing the 62nd Foundation Day ceremony of the School of Open Learning (SOL) in New Delhi.

Lauding the SOL, Jagdeep Dhankhar said it has provided education to people across socio-economic barriers, age groups, help close the education gap, and provided easy access to all quarters of the society.

"Today's theme 'Role of Education in the Creation of Viksit Bharat' underscores the pivotal role open learning has played in fostering the development of our nation," VP Jagdeep Dhankhar said, stated the PTI report.

This liberalisation of education by the SOL has contributed significantly in building a developed India and the country's rise as a knowledge superpower globally, the vice-president added.

Dhankhar also said in the last decade issues of corruption and lopsided law and order have been abolished and there is a positive outlook in people towards the country's rising reputation.

The event was also attended by Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and SOL director Payal Mago.