Noida: Minor found dead after missing for four days; CCTV footage surfaces

Following the death of a businessman's minor son in the Greater Noida area, the in-charge of a police station has been demoted, authorities announced today, Monday, May 6, reports PTI.

According to the authorities, an explanation has been sought from the assistant commissioner of police in the area, and a departmental probe has also been launched into the matter.

Four days after Kunal Sharma, 14, disappeared from the Beta 2 police station area of Greater Noida on May 1, his body was discovered on Sunday, May 5, along a canal in Bulandshahr, reports PTI.

"A departmental inquiry has been ordered by Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh in relation to the incident that took place under Police Station Beta 2 area. The in-charge of the police station has been transferred to reserve lines," a police spokesperson said.

"The inquiry would be conducted by the assistant commissioner of police (police lines). An explanation has also been sought from the ACP (Greater Noida-1) in whose area the incident took place," the official said.

Sharma's father Krishna Kumar Sharma, who runs Shiva Da Dhaba, lodged a missing person's complaint at the local Beta 2 police station on May 1 after a woman came to the eatery and called his son.

That same evening, the police started investigating after filing a missing person's report (FIR) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 against the unidentified individual, states PTI.

Additionally, a CCTV video that emerged on social media appeared to show the boy approaching a car and sitting inside it without anyone physically forcing him to do so.