NEET-UG 2024: Three arrested for impersonating candidates

According to the police today, Monday, May 6, three people, all from Rajasthan, were detained at two Delhi schools after they allegedly appeared on behalf of the candidates in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) held on Sunday, May 5, states a report by IANS.

According to the report, the accused are Gajraj Singh (21), from Dausa; Abhishek (24), from Jodhpur district; and Rakesh (21), from Barmer district.

Sources claimed that the police had opened an investigation to uncover the entire racket behind putting up such proxy candidates, states IANS.

During the NEET (UG) exam on Sunday, complaints were received by the police from two schools in Delhi — Sarvodaya School in Begumpur and Mount Columbus School in Dakshin Puri — regarding fake candidates appearing for the exam, according to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan.

“Abhishek was nabbed from the Mount Columbus School, while Gajraj and Rakesh were arrested from the Sarvodaya School,” the DCP said.

The entrance exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities including 14 cities abroad.

In recent years, there has been a significant increase in the number of students registering for NEET. In 2022, 18,72,339 students registered, followed by 20,87,462 in 2023. This upward trend in registrations indicates a corresponding rise in competition among aspirants. The qualifying rate for the exam has remained consistent, with 56.21% in 2022 and 56.27% in 2023. With an anticipated 22 lakh applications expected for NEET 2024, the competition is expected to rise, as per ANI.