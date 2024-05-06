NEET SS postponement compounds problems, proceed with exam as planned: IMA Junior Doctors' Network writes to NTA

Off late, there is a lot of buzz about the date of the conduction of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Speciality (NEET SS) exam. There have been reports which state that the exam will be conducted in January 2025.

Amidst this confusion, the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors' Network, has written to the Secretary of National Medical Commission asking for clarification on the date.

Their letter, dated today, Monday, May 6, stated that the decision of NMC indicating that it will not conduct NEET SS this year and instead, will conduct it only next year in 2025, has created quite the stir.

"While cognizant of the complexities posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its disruptive impact on the academic calendar, the decision to defer the NEET SS examination for the academic year 2024 carries profound ramifications for aspiring candidates. Such a postponement not only derails their career trajectory but also engenders considerable uncertainty and anxiety among them," stated the letter.

They implored NMC to reconsider its stance and proceed with NEET SS 2024 exam as planned.

"Furthermore, postponing the NEET SS examination would only compound the existing challenges confronted by medical aspirants, particularly against the backdrop of unprecedented circumstances precipitated by the pandemic. Therefore, urgent intervention is imperative to provide clarity and assurance to NEET SS aspirants nationwide", they stated in their letter.