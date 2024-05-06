CUET-UG 2024: NTA to release city information slip today, informs UGC Chief

The Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) city intimation slip today, May 6, reports ANI.

According to ANI, candidates who have registered themselves for the CUET for admission into undergraduate programmes can download the NTA CUET city intimation slip through the official website.

Notably, the exam city slip is being released earlier to allow students to arrange their travel and accommodation plans beforehand for the exam.

The Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024, in hybrid mode (Computer-based - CBT and pen-and-paper mode). This is the third edition of CUET UG and comes at the time of the Lok Sabha elections, states ANI report.

Earlier, on April 28, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar wrote on X, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024."

The University Grants Commission (UGC) extended the last date of registration for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2024 on March 31, until April 5, 2024, states ANI.

The UGC has extended the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 as per a recent public notice. This decision was made in response to requests from candidates and other stakeholders.