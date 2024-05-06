CISCE results: Abroad schools performed the best; here are other details

Once again, in the exams conducted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), the girls outshone boys in Class X and XII Boards, reports PTI. The results were announced today, Monday, May 6, morning and the pass percentage for both classes recorded an increase.

Additionally, in a move to avoid unhealthy competition among students the board also discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists from this year, the PTI report states. The CBSE had last year stopped the practice of announcing merit lists for both these board classes.

The Class X pass percentage is 99.47, while for Class XII it is 98.19. Last year, the pass percentage was 98.94 and 96.93, respectively.

"In Class X, the pass percentage of boys is 99.31 per cent while that of girls is 99.65 per cent. Similarly, boys have achieved a pass percentage of 97.53 per cent in Class XII exams while the pass percentage of girls stood at 98.92 per cent," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Joseph Emmanuel said.

"We have discontinued the practice of issuing merit lists for board exams from this year. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students," he added.

According to PTI, as far as Class X results go, the best-performing schools abroad are from Indonesia, Singapore and Dubai with a pass percentage of 100. In Class XII, the best-performing schools are from Singapore and Dubai.

A total of 2,695 schools presented candidates for the Class X exams with 82.48 per cent (2,223) schools attaining a pass percentage of 100. For Class XII, a total of 1,366 schools presented candidates with 66.18 per cent (904) schools attaining a pass percentage of 100.

In the Class X examination, the western region had the highest pass percentage of 99.91%, while the southern region followed closely with a pass percentage of 99.88%. Interestingly, the southern region had the highest percentage of girls (49.52%) who appeared in the examination, reports PTI.

Similarly, in the Class XII examination, the Southern region had the highest pass percentage of 99.53%, while the Western region stood second with a pass percentage of 99.32%. Interestingly, the western region had the highest percentage of girls (50.55%) who appeared for the examination.