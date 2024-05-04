Nursing student dies by suicide in Gurugram hostel; caste discrimination alleged

Today, Saturday, May 4, the Gurugram police informed that a 20-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in the Sector 31 area, stated a report by PTI.

Ritu, a resident of Akbarpur Natol village in Haryana's Palwal, was found hanging in her hostel in the early hours of Friday, said the police.

A police team took the body into custody and while they were taking it to a mortuary, Ritu's family members and a few workers of the Bhim Sena staged a protest and alleged that the nursing student was killed as she belonged to Scheduled Caste (SC).

The police somehow managed to take the body to the mortuary for a post-mortem, they added. The family accused the hostel management of caste-based discrimination against her but later agreed that she died by suicide, police said.

"The cause behind Ritu's death is revealed as hanging in the post-mortem report. We handed over the body to kin. It was a case of suicide but further probe is underway,” Station House Officer (SHO) Kumar said.

Suicide helplines

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

The Samaritans Mumbai +91 84229 84528, +91 84229 84529, 84229 84530,

Vandrevala Foundation 1860-266-2345, 1800-233-3330 (24X7),

BMC Mental Health 022-24131212,

TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/ 14416 (24x7),

Nagpur Suicide Prevention 8888817666, Aasra +91 9820466726 and

I Call psychosocial helpline (TISS) 022-25521111