Now, mandatory time-bound sections with MCQs in NEET, FMGE, GPAT, other exams: NBEMS

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), Delhi, has announced the introduction of mandatory time-bound sections in Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) format, based on the examination. This was announced today, Saturday, May 4 as per a notice from NBEMS.

As stated in the notice, this has been done to "enhance the security and sanctity of the exams in light of emerging threats during the examination process."

The rule will be applicable for the following, which are conducted on a computer-based platform:

- National Eligibility Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET-PG)

- National Eligibility Entrance Test, Master of Dental Surgery (NEET-MDS)

- National Eligibility Entrance Test, Super Speciality Courses (NEET-SS)

- Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE)

- Diplomate of National Board Post Diploma Centralized Entrance Test (DNB-PDCET)

- Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT)

- Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE)

- Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST)

- Fellowship Entrance Test (FET)

"The question paper in these examinations will be divided into multiple time bound sections. For example, in NEET-PG 2024, if there are five time-bound sections (A, B, C, D & E) in the question paper, each section will have 40 questions and 42 minutes of time allotted", stated the notice.

Candidates will be restricted from proceeding to the next section until they complete the allotted time for the previous section. They will not be allowed to review or modify the responses for a section after the allotted time has lapsed. The number of time-restricted sections may vary based on the total number of questions in the question paper, the notice informed.

"Candidates are given the option to mark any question, whether attempted or not, for review. This means that candidates can go through these marked questions in a section again before the allotted time for that section ends", it states.

Furthermore, the notice read, "It is important to note that questions marked for review will be evaluated according to the marking scheme as mentioned in the Information Bulletin of the respective examination. 4. The actual number of time-restricted sections in an exam."

For more information, one can visit the official website exam.natboard.edu.in