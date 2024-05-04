NEET UG 2024: NTA to conduct exam tomorrow. Check details here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA), will be conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 exam tomorrow, Sunday, May 5. The exam will take place in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, across the country at various exam centres. This was stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

This examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centres located in 557 cities across India and as many as 14 cities outside India.

Aspiring candidates who want to appear for the NEET UG courses can download the admit card from the official website neet.ntaonline.in. It may be noted that candidates are required to download their admit card for examination.

Steps to download NEET UG 2024 admit card:

1) Visit the official website neet.ntaonline.in

2) After landing on the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card link

3) Fill all your login details and credentials

4) Check all your details for any errors and download the admit card

5) Take a printout for future purposes

Candidates must take note that they will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without the admit card and a valid ID proof.