Maharashtra resident doctors write to Medical Education Directorate; demand strict measures against assault on doctors

The Central Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), regarding the rise in the number of brutality and assault instances on the resident doctors, has written to the Commissioner of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) and has requested for strengthening of security measures at medical colleges spread across the state of Maharashtra.



The letter was forwarded today, Saturday, May 4.



Doctors' security neglected

The letter begins by condemning the recent attack on a surgical resident doctor at the Government Medical College (GMC) in the Akola district of Maharashtra. According to a report by Medical Dialogues, the resident doctors were attacked with rods and slippers after the patient had collapsed.



"We are deeply disturbed by the reports of the assault on a Surgery resident doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Akola, which occurred on May 3, 2024. This act of violence against a member of the medical community is unacceptable and we strongly condemn it in the strongest terms," read the letter.



Security of tantamount importance

Members of MARD emphasise the safety and security of the healthcare professionals, as they render essential services to the community and the country, even under challenging circumstances. Given the nature of their job and the sanctity of the profession, the letter states that any kind of violence against them is not only a crime committed against a citizen but also an attack on the profession.



According to the letter, "Any form of violence against them is not only a crime against the individuals but also an attack on the sanctity of the medical profession and public health at large."



Increase in attacks

The letter goes on to state that there has been an increase in the frequency of security breaches and incidents that have raised concerns about the safety of the medical students, faculty, and staff on the premises of the medical institutions. Dr Abhijit Helge, President, MARD, lists a few that took place, the recent one being at the GMC Akola.

On April 21, 2024, a female resident doctor was attacked on her head with an iron rod at the GMC Sambhaji Nagar, Aurangabad.