Kerala CM issues directions regarding drug-free environment before reopening of schools

With the new academic year about to begin in less than a month, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a slew of directions. This was today, Saturday, May 4. The directions included anti-drug activities. This was stated in a report from PTI.

Vijayan, at a high-level meeting, also attended by ministers V Sivankutty, R Bindu, MB Rajesh, K Rajan and P Rajeev, ordered that the preparations should be completed promptly, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Ensuring the safety of the school premises by carrying out requisite repairs, obtaining fitness certificates for the buildings, removing trees, boards, electric posts, power cables and hoardings that may pose a danger to students and cleaning the school campus were some of the directions issued by the CM, according to the statement.

The CM also mentioned that regular district-level public vigilance committee meetings to evaluate the anti-drug activities, strengthening awareness and enforcement measures as well as cooperation of children, parents and teachers should be ensured to make educational institutions free of narcotics.

The other anti-drug activities that were discussed in the meeting were holding a children's parliament on June 26 on the occasion of Anti Narcotics Day, delivery of the CM's anti-drug message to homes on November 1, carrying out anti-drug seminars on December 10 and conducting class councils on January 30, 2025, to review all these activities, the CMO statement said.

In line with the statement, all government, semi-government, public sector and co-operative institutions should put up anti-drug posters without any delay, the CM directed.