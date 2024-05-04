ICAI CA exam paper leaked before exam completion? CA Lalit Solanki writes to ICAI

In a recent development with regards to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountants (CA) exam, noted CA Latit Solanki posted a tweet drawing the attention of many. This tweet was posted today, Saturday, May 5, and received over 10.2k views at the time this report was being filed.

X user CA Lalit Solanki, who is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) aspirant, tweeted saying, "Being a responsible member, fullfiling my responsibility regarding recent irregularities in #caexam I have written an email to President sir, Vice president sir and head of exam department. I hope now #icai will conduct a fair inquiry on the matter & will take action #icaiexams"

Solanki, whose X handle is @lalitmali03, has voiced his concerns by reaching out to ICAI about a Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) paper being shared on a faculty's telegram channel.

The lines from the email addressed to the ICAI vice-president read, "Firstly, it has been observed that the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) paper for the Financial Reporting exam was shared on a faculty's telegram channel at 4:26 PM, before the conclusion of the exam."

The email further mentioned serious concerns regarding the faculty member. "This raises serious concerns about the faculty obtained the MCQ paper before the exam had concluded, especially considering that MCQ paper is strictly prohibited to carry papers outside the exam hall."

The paper leak

Furthermore, CA Lalit Solanki posted, "Dear @theicai CA Exam get over at 5 PM, but before that 4:26 PM CA Final FR MCQ question paper was posted on social media channel. (Image attached) Even the MCQ booklet isn't allowed to carry outside exam hall. How this can be possible @ruwatiaofficial #icaiexams #caexams"

This was posted on May 2, which received 213.7K views on the X platform at the time this report was being filed.