ICAI CA exam: CA students voice concerns over exam centre changes

Srinivasa Shibaraya whose handle is @SrinivasaShiba1 on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), has tweeted about an alleged exam centre change and has addressed it to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

The tweet read, "Dear @theicai Exam centre got changed after Advanced Accounting paper. Next exam well be held at different exam centre. Please refer the photos for proof. #icaiexams #castudents #Election2024."

This tweet was posted yesterday, Friday, May 3, which had received 38.6K views at the time the report was filed. According to the image attached to the tweet, this change of centre was in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, under Seshadripuram First Grade College.

The tweet received several comments. X user CA Malav Harkhani (@areyaarmalav) commented that this matter needs to be "escalated". The comment read, "Anyone has some contact with officials of exam dept? This needs to be escalated"

Another comment from a user named CA Akhil Pachori, who is a chartered accountant and a certified ethical hacker according to his X bio, read, "ICAI legal team has been involved and strong action is on the way Official Notification may come out soon.."

This year's May session of the ICAI CA exams began on May 2 and is ongoing.