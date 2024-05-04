Former UGC Chief Prof DP Singh appointed Chancellor of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai

Renowned educationist and academic administrator Prof DP Singh has been appointed as the Chancellor of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (Mumbai) for five years by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. He assumed charge on April 29, 2024, informed a press note from the institute.

In his illustrious career spanning four decades, Prof Singh, former Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has led several higher education institutions. He was the UGC Chairman from 2018 to 2021. He has guided eight inter-university centres of UGC as President of the Governing Council.

Prof Singh has been Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi; Dr Harisingh Gour University, Sagar; and Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He has also held the post of Director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

Prof Singh has contributed as an ex-officio member of the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE), Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Indian National Commission for Collaboration with UNESCO, Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA); Implementation Committee of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and so on.

Prof Singh has significant exposure to international programmes and experience in handling international projects. He has widely travelled and visited the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), Germany, France, Norway, Denmark, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Fiji, Mauritius, Singapore and Nepal for academic pursuits. He has participated in several international seminars/conferences/workshops as Chairperson of technical sessions, group leader, invited speaker and delegate.

Prof Singh has been instrumental in developing a conducive learning environment, enhancing academic and administrative efficiency, fostering excellence in teaching and research, encouraging global facilitation of higher education and promoting holistic, multidisciplinary, technology-enabled, quality and value-based higher education in India.

Prof DP Singh has been honoured with several awards in the field of education, such as the Environment Leadership Award, Nation Builder Award, Raja Balwant Singh Shiksha Samman and so on.