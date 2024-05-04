AIMS announces new dates for ATMA 2024: To check details, click here

On Friday, May 3, the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) announced the revised schedule of the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024. The change mentions that the ATMA, previously scheduled for May 11, will now take place on May 25. This was stated in a report by News18.

The registration window was supposed to close on May 3. Candidates who were not able to apply before can now apply for the ATMA 2024 exam by visiting the official website, atmaaims.com. This application window is now open till May 18.

Steps to register for ATMA 2024

1) Visit atmaaims.com, the official website for ATMA, through any browser

2) Select the ATMA AIMS 2024 (May Session) registration link

3) Next, pay the required amount of fee for ATMA application

4) After paying the fee successfully, one can fill out the ATMA application

5) Candidates must fill out all the necessary details in the application form

6) Upload all necessary files, including a digital signature and passport-sized photo

7) Only after completing the registration process, candidates will receive the password for login

8) Candidates will further receive the password on their registered email ID

Here is a list of important dates for ATMA 2024

May 16 - Last day for payment

May 18 - Application deadline

May 19 - Last date for reprinting of the application

May 21- Printing the admit cards

May 25 - Date of the examination

May 30 - Announcement of the result

A three-hour time limit will be given to complete the multiple-choice questions (MCQs).