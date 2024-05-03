TN: Special classes for Class X students writing supplementary exams

In tune with the efforts to reduce dropouts, the school education department has decided to conduct special classes for Class X students who have failed or were absent during the public examinations.

Under the Thodarndhu Karpom scheme overseen by the integrated education department, these students will be given minimum learning material to pass the examination apart from weekly tests, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The classes, conducted by the graduate teachers in the government schools, will begin after the announcement of results and continue till the supplementary examination.

Government schools have been asked to identify absentees and headmasters have been directed to ensure that these students apply for the supplementary examination.

As per the directorate of examinations, nearly 17,500 students were absent for the Class X examinations. Last year, the department identified 45,000 students who were either absent or failed the examination.

Teachers will also update the progress of the students in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) so that the officials can monitor it. The integrated education department will allocate the funds to the district for printing the minimum learning material.

"The department is also planning to rope in educationists and volunteers to motivate the students to continue their studies. District education officials will be given a block each to oversee the programme. They will also be responsible for bringing these students to the classes. The districts will also create wide publicity for the scheme so that parents are aware of the initiative," said a department official.

At the school level, the school management committee members will be used to canvas the parents to send their children to these classes and each member will be allotted two students for this.

Illam Thedi Kalvi and Vasippu Iyakkam volunteers will also be involved in the initiative, said officials.