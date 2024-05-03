CSIR UGC NET application form 2024: Here's the registration link, steps to apply

On Wednesday, May 1, the National Testing Agency (NTA) started accepting online applications for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) 2024. The deadline for application submission is May 21, 2024. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Aspiring candidates may submit the CSIR NET application form through the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in. The last date for application fee submission is May 23.

After closing the registration process for CSIR NET, the NTA will activate the application correction link. This will be from May 25 to 27, 2024. The CSIR NET June 2024 exam is scheduled to take place on June 25, 26, and 27, this year.

Steps to apply online for CSIR NET June 2024:

1) Visit the official website of CSIR NET csirnet.nta.ac.in from any browser.

2) After landing on the home page, click on the registration link that will be shown on the homepage.

3) Next, enter your credentials such as name, qualification and contact details.

4) After completing the above step, you will receive a registration number and password on your email ID.

5) Log into your account using the provided credentials.

6) This will lead to an application form, which needs to be filled out along with the uploading of the required documents.

7) Proceed further to pay the application fee based on your category.

8) Review your form before hitting the submit button.

9) Take a printout of your form for future purposes.

The CSIR NET 2024 application process will be conducted online only, and any application form submitted through other means will not be accepted.